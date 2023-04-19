St Aloysius College Secures Distinctive NAAC Grade of A++ with 3.67 CGPA



Mangaluru: St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru has attained yet another distinctive achievement by securing the highest A++ Grade with the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.67 out of 4 in the fourth cycle of NAAC Accreditation. The College is rated as one of the best higher educational institutions in the state and the country with this distinctive grade. The College has been consistently maintaining significant incremental growth throughout its four cycles of NAAC accreditations.

National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, Government of India subjects Colleges to a rigorous assessment process to evaluate their credentials on 7 distinct criteria which include Curricular Aspects, Teaching-Learning–Evaluation, Research, Innovation & Extension, Infrastructure, Student Progression, Governance and Institutional Best Practices. The College has done extremely well in all the criteria. The credentials of the College in the areas of Curricular Aspects, Governance and Research Publications have been specially commended by NAAC. The Student Satisfaction Survey (SSS) with a score of 3.75 has been overwhelming taking into consideration the whopping student strength of around 7,000.

The process of fourth cycle of accreditation started two years ago. The entire staff was divided into committees dealing with the data collection under each of the criteria. The Self Study Report (SSR) was submitted to the NAAC in July 2022. After the intensive data verification process, the NAAC Peer Team Visit was scheduled for 16-17 January 2023. The Peer Team consisted of Prof. Anand Kumar Tyagi, Vice-Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi kasha Vidyapith, Varanasi as the Chairperson; Prof. Walmik Sarwade, Dean, Department of Management Science, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad as Member Coordinator; and DR Sebastian Karottupuram, Principal, Don Bosco College (Autonomous), Maram, Manipur as Member.

After a thorough review of the academic and non-academic infrastructure as well as extensive interactions with staff, students, alumni, parents and other stakeholders, the Peer Team expressed their satisfaction and appreciation for the great strides the institution has been taking and growing from strength to strength. The team commended the efforts of the institution towards enhancing its credentials in all areas of higher education aligning its vision to the local, regional, national and global needs. The campus culture that represents diversity, equity and inclusion, the talent pool of students in sports and cultural performances, environmental initiatives and decentralization of governance were some of the salient features of the institution highlighted by the Peer Team. The Chairperson of the Peer Team said that the institution deserves to be upgraded to a university and wished that it happens very soon.

The principal of the College, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ has expressed his overwhelming joy and sense of contentment at the distinctive NAAC grade that the College has attained. He said: “This distinction was the result of the relentless and persevering efforts of the staff working long hours collecting and uploading the data. Their love and loyalty to the institution have been unprecedented. I would see them late in the evenings working in departments and computer laboratories with a smile for months together. I have no words to express my admiration and gratitude for their commitment and passion.”

The College was awarded autonomous status 16 years ago and has continually strived to upgrade itself with a state-of-the-art curriculum imparting global competencies. It has been functioning like a university with undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across disciplines with more than 20 Research Centres offering PhD. Programmes having more than 30 Research Guides recognized by various Universities and Research Institutions.

Student enrollment has grown in leaps and bounds in the last few years. The learner-friendly campus culture and pedagogical practices have attracted thousands of students to the College. The plethora of interdisciplinary, multidisciplinary and trans-disciplinary programmes offered by the College have facilitated holistic learning outcomes and resulted in extensive placements with lucrative packages of salaries. The College is on the threshold of becoming a university soon. In this context, all stakeholders of the institution are upbeat and looking forward to another academic year with excitement and hope.

