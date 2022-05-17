St Aloysius College Student clears ACCA Subjects before Completing B.Com



Mangaluru: SAHL ABDUL RAFEEQUE is the first student of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) to become ACCA Affiliate, passing all ACCA subjects while he is still pursuing his B.Com degree.

It has to be noted that Sahl had taken up science stream in his PUC. He had to literally toil hard to learn the nuances of commerce stream and then manage to successfully complete ACCA professional course. Sahl has cleared all ACCA papers in first attempt alongside B.Com papers in the past two years.

SAHL ABDUL RAFEEQUE

Sahl is now looking forward to mentor many other ACCA aspirants.

Besides this, 2 more B.Com. students of St Aloysius College, Meghana Bhat and Daren Naren Miranda cleared all the papers of ACCA in the first attempt itself and became ACCA affiliates.

Daren Naren Miranda

Meghana Bhat

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) institute, is the global professional accounting body offering the “Chartered Certified Accountant” qualification which gives plenty of opportunities not only abroad but even in India as there are big 10 audit firms offering jobs for ACCA affiliates. ACCA is a fast growing international accountancy organisation with 2,00,000 members and 4,86,000 students in 180 countries.

ACCA is a globally-recognized accounting qualification that provides a strong foundation to students and professionals for careers in Accounting, Tax Consulting, Auditing, Business Valuation, Treasury Management etc.