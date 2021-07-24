Spread the love



















St Aloysius College Student Janice Starlet D’Silva becomes ACCA Affiliate

Mangaluru: Janice Starlet Joseph D’Silva, a former student of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru who studied B.Com. Degree with 3rd Rank has now become an ACCA Affiliate by completing the ACCA Advanced Diploma in Accounting and Business. She completed all the 13 papers of ACCA in a single attempt.

Janice is a native of Mangalore, born and raised in Kuwait and did her schooling in Carmel School, Kuwait. She was the school topper for Class 12 CBSE Examinations and ranked overall 2nd in Kuwait.

Janice recalls her journey as an ACCA graduate since she came to seek admission to B.Com. at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru. She says that, when she came to St Aloysius College for admission in 2016 with good credits and achievements, Dr John D’Silva, the former Vice-principal, guided and motivated her to take up B.Com. with the ACCA course which was newly introduced at St Aloysius College (Autonomous).

Due to the global pandemic, Janice focused on self-study method and attempted all the papers. As the ACCA course was just introduced, she could not get any exemptions in B.Com. papers, her dedication and perseverance made her to clear all the 13 papers in a single attempt.

Janice is grateful to St Aloysius College, the lecturers and especially Dr John D’Silva, the former Vice Principal, who encouraged her to stay determined and go the extra mile with his constant support.

The Management, Principal and the staff of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru congratulate Janice for her academic achievement and wish her all success in her future endeavours.

