St Aloysius College Student Jumana Haseena Creates Preservative-Free ‘Choco-Lite’



Mangaluru: The department of B.Voc Food Processing and Engineering at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru launched ‘ CHOCO-LITE’, a brand of customisable chocolate formulated by Miss Jumana Haseena, a student who is doing a course at the college, and it was launched at the Mother Theresa Peace Park of the College campus. Food Science is a multidisciplinary field involving chemistry, biochemistry, nutrition, microbiology and engineering to give one the scientific knowledge to solve real problems associated with the many facets of the food system. This course aims at providing adequate skills required for a successful career in food-related fields, and it is gaining popularity today. This three-year degree course was established at St Aloysius College in the year 2015.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Ms Jenissa D’Souza, assistant professor, department of B.Voc Food Processing and Engineering, said ” Haseena had experimented on her product for nearly two months before it was launched. This chocolate is unique in a way that it contains no added preservatives. It is made from pure cocoa butter, to which industries add fat for solidification. The chocolate has a short shelf life as no preservatives are added to it. We are now working on how to increase its shelf life. The chocolate is better for one’s health as it is made of pure cocoa,”.

Haseena said she is marketing her products through social media. The dignitaries of the event were Principal Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Registrar and COE of the college Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Director of B.Voc. Dr Denis Fernandes, Dean of B. Voc. Mr Chethan Shettigar, Director of LCRI block Dr Richard Gonsalves, Dr Narayan Bhat, Director of Xavier block, head of the UG Food Science Department Dr Adarsh Gowda and the entrepreneur Miss Jumana.

Miss Jenissa D’Souza, Assistant Professor, Department of B. Voc. Food Processing and Engineering gave a brief introduction about Miss Jumana and her product. Principal Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ, president of the event revealed the logo to launch the brand. Following the launch, the principal gave inspiring words of advice to the students gathered there about the importance of entrepreneurship and innovation.

The launch event was hosted by Niyaz Ali of 2nd BVoc FPE. Amogh Shetty, 2nd BVoc FPE welcomed the gathering. Miss Albi Thomas, lecturer, department of BVOC FPE proposed the vote of thanks.