St Aloysius College Student Mishal D’souza Clears ACCA Subjects before completing B.Com



Mangaluru: Mishal Lenita D’Souza, a student of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) has become an ACCA Affiliate, passing all ACCA subjects on the first attempt while she is still pursuing her B.Com degree.

The ACCA affiliate said the management and faculty of St Aloysius College have been extremely accommodating throughout the journey. She credits her success to a positive mindset along with rigorous preparation. “Solving previous years’ question papers gives a clear idea about the exams,” she said.

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) institute, is the global professional accounting body offering the ‘Chartered Certified Accountant’ qualification which gives plenty of opportunities not only abroad but even in India as there are big 10 audit firms offering jobs for ACCA affiliates. ACCA is a fast-growing international accountancy organisation with 240,952 members and 541,930 future members worldwide.

ACCA is a globally-recognized accounting qualification that provides a strong foundation to students and professionals for careers in Accounting, Tax Consulting, Auditing, Business Valuation, Treasury Management etc.

