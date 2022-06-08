St Aloysius College Students Join in Plantation Drive organized by NECF

Mangaluru: On the occasion of world environment day the students and staff from the centre for environmental concern of St Aloysius College Autonomous Mangaluru participated in the plantation drive organized by National Environmental Care Federation, Mangaluru on 5 th of June at Moodbidri.

The plantation was a part of the Western Ghats restoration program that aims to bring back the green cover that provides oxygen, food and shelter to humans and various animals that live in the Western Ghats. A total of 400 saplings of fruit bearing trees that are native to the Western Ghats such as jackfruit, water apple, mango, jamun, kokam, tamarind etc were planted.

A total of 52 students from the centre for Environmental Concern, St Aloysius College participated in this event. The students were guided by the Volunteers of NECF and the forest officials. Shashidhar Shetty, the President of NECF oriented the students regarding the importance of trees to humans and animals and encouraged the students to attend such plantation drives in the future as well.

The team of students were led by Glavin Thomas Rodrigues ( Asst. Prof. and Chief Co-Ordinator CEC), Ms Gopika Suvarna ( Co-Ordinator CSC ), Ms Premalatha Shetty ( Asst. Prof. ), Ms Prafulla ( Asst. Prof.) and Chethan S Kotian ( Lecturer ).