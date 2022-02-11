St Aloysius College to hold Natl Conference on Poetry & Konkani Culture in Digital Era – PARZALL’

Mangaluru: In the year 2020, the department of Konkani, St Aloysius College, Mangalore, celebrated its glorious Silver Jubilee in the campus. After the surge of the pandemic, after almost 2 years, the department is back with a bang by conducting a National Level Conference on “Poetry & Konkani Culture in Digital Era – PARZALL” in association with Konkani Adhyayana Peeta, Mangalore University on 12th March 2022 in blended Mode (Virtual and Physical).

As a part of the conference, 2 competitions will be conducted. 1) Konkani Poetry Recitation (Self-authored) 2) Video on Konkani Culture. These recorded videos of Poetry and Konkani Culture will be judged on the day of the conference.

Konkani speaking college students from all over India can participate in this conference. Students will have the opportunity to exhibit their talents through reciting self-composed poems/songs. Melvyn Rodrigues, a renowned Konkani poet will be conducting a practical session on Poetry.

This programme is organized to provide a potent platform for the youth to exhibit their new age talents. A young nation with innovative and youthful ideas can build a strong and vibrant nation through their mother tongue, Konkani and its Cultural Heritage. This national conference is expected to give a deeper understanding of Konkani poetry and culture to participants.

‘Yuva Parzall’ gives the spirit to youth to exhibit their talents on the floor with Live Music & the renowned director, Christopher D’Souza, Ninasam will direct a play for the Youth.

For further enquiries, contact Mrs Flora Castelino (7829652470) Ashlin DSouza (9880451930), & Viola Lewis (7353661969).