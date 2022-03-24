St Aloysius College to Host BIGGEST Online Sharing Event ‘The Knowledge Factory’

Mangaluru: An investment in knowledge always pays the best interest, says Benjamin Franklin. Knowledge is power, power is wisdom and wisdom understands. Keeping up with a tradition of hosting multiple events focussing on improving critical thinking and intellectual capacity of our students, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru is hosting Knowledge Factory 2022 in association with Promise Foundation, Delhi on 25th March 2022 from 2:00 pm onwards.

Knowledge factory is a platform that caters to the ever evolving and receptive minds that seek to learn and exchange knowledge for self-development. It’s a premise of progress that catapults individuals to empower themselves. With an array of speakers, Knowledge factory provides diversity which is enriching.

We have an opportunity knocking at our door with an online session with speakers’ par excellence in their respective fields. Enlightening our minds this year with brilliant conversations are Ms Ajaita Shah – the founder and CEO of Frontier Markets, Abhishek Bannerjee – Actor and Director, Indian Film Industry, Ms Aishwarya Raman – Associate Director and Head of Research of Ola Mobility Institute, Anurag Kashyup – Filmmaker extraordinaire, Venkat Vishwanathan – the Founder & Chairman of LatentView Analytics Ltd, Ms Tinu Varghese – Supermodel and artist, Shashank Kumar – Co-founder & CEO – DeHaat, Dr Sudha Rao – Founder, Dhiti Omics, Prof Neharika Vohra Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Manu Saale – MD and CEO of Mercedes Benz R&D, Madan Padaki – Co-Founder, Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship and Ms Anu Acharya is the CEO of Mapmygenome. These conversations will be hosted by Ms Rini Simone Khanna of the Doordarshan Fame.

This is an Aloysius effort to share contemporary knowledge via a blended form of learning on topics of interest across all sections of the student community both internally and externally. This is an initiative for enthusiastic knowledge seekers exclusively created by St Aloysius College as academic partners to a new world of online learning.

We invite you to join us in our endeavour by being an integral part of forming men and women for and with others. A chance of a lifetime a click away, and all that wealth is yours. Grab the opportunity, enrol and be a part of this ingenious community Register through bit.ly/KFSIX For more details contact: Ms Flona Shawn Soans – (Dean – Placements) 9611641525,

Ms Chandrakala Nayak, (PRO) 9902337339, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru.

