St Aloysius College to host National Level Intercollegiate Quiz Competition -‘AL-QUEST 2022’

· Two students from a college make a team

· Any number of teams can register from a college

· Registration should be done through the given link

· Registration Fee Rs. 200/- only

· No spot registration

· Students should register on or before 28th February 2022.

For more details about the quiz, please read the attached brochure.

Registration Link is as follows: http://bit.ly/ALQUEST2022

For any queries, contact the Convener of the event, Ms Vanaja – 9535266448 or the Organizing Secretary, Ashlan Serrao – 7892854458