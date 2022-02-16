St Aloysius College to host National Level Intercollegiate Quiz Competition -‘AL-QUEST 2022’
Mangaluru: St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, is hosting a National Level Intercollegiate Quiz Competition ‘AL-QUEST-2022’ on March 17th 2022 in the L F Rasquinha Hall of LCRI Block of the College. This is India’s most exciting and challenging national level quiz which will be organised exclusively for the students of PU, UG and PG courses.
· Two students from a college make a team
· Any number of teams can register from a college
· Registration should be done through the given link
· Registration Fee Rs. 200/- only
· No spot registration
· Students should register on or before 28th February 2022.
For more details about the quiz, please read the attached brochure.
Registration Link is as follows: http://bit.ly/ALQUEST2022
For any queries, contact the Convener of the event, Ms Vanaja – 9535266448 or the Organizing Secretary, Ashlan Serrao – 7892854458