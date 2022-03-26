St Aloysius College to host the World Famous TEDx Talks



Mangaluru: St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangalore with an uplifting ambience hosted for the very first time The TEDx promotional event introduces the magnificent theme of “Into the Unknown ” on 24th March 2022.

The promotional event was divided into two parts the first being the website launch for TEDxSAC at Sanidhya Hall. Chief guest Fr. Joseph Cyril Dmello, Secretary, Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society along with the Dr Alwyn DSa, Registrar of the College and Dr Richard Gonsalves, Principal-in charge with Stephen Pinto, President of SACAA graced the event. TEDxSAC student organisers Ms Riya Risheeka and Ms Lizan Pereira were present on the dais.

Ms Lizan Periera gave a brief introduction with great pride and happiness as TEDxSAC happens in St Aloysius College for the first time and declared the opening of the website launch.

The Chief Guest, Fr. Joseph Cyril Dmello along with the dignitaries launched the website at a countdown. The dignitaries were then escorted for the second session to the Mother Theresa Peace Park where the Curtain Raiser Unveiling for TEDxSAC took place. The crowd surrounded all the sides of the peace park and cheered as loud as possible when the unveiling of the TEDxSAC curtain by Dr Alwyn Dsa.

As the event proceeded Dr Alwyn D’Sa energized the students with a zestful speech. The emcee for the event Ms Letitia D’Costa welcomed the gathering.

About TED :

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading. Started as a four-day conference in California 25 years ago, TED has grown to support those world-changing ideas with multiple initiatives. The annual TED Conference invites the world’s leading thinkers and doers to speak for 18 minutes. Their talks are then made available, free, at TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Al Gore, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Isabel Allende and UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown. The annual TED Conference takes place in Long Beach, California, with simulcast in Palm Springs; TEDGlobal is held each year in Oxford, UK.

TED’s media initiatives include TED.com, where new TEDTalks are posted daily, and the Open Translation Project, which provides subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as the ability for any TEDTalk to be translated by volunteers worldwide. TED has established the annual TED Prize, where exceptional individuals with a wish to change the world are given the opportunity to put their wishes into action; TEDx, which offers individuals or groups a way to host local, self-organized events around the world; and the TEDFellows program, helping world-changing innovators from around the globe to become part of the TED community and, with its help, amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities.

For more details, please contact: Letitia DCosta (8722969426), Ms Chandrakala (9902337339) & Ms Shilpa DSouza (9844773989)