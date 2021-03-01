Spread the love



















St Aloysius College to Launch ‘Ranga Adhyayana Kendra’ with Theatre Festival

Mangaluru: Having a 140 year long glorious legacy of creating men and women for and with others promoting the overall development of students’ personality, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru will launch its new venture “St Aloysius Ranga Adhyayana Kendra” on Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 5.30pm in the LCRI Hall. The Kendra will be formally inaugurated by Mohanchandra, renowned veteran theatre artiste and a graduate from the prestigious Neenasam Theatre School, Heggodu in the presence of Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, the Principal and the Registrar in-charge, Dr Alwyn D’Sa. The Rector of Aloysius Group of Institutions, Rev. Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto, SJ will preside over the event.



On the occasion of the launch of the centre, a unique three-day “Aloysius Natakotsava-2021,” a collaborative theatre festival between the Nataka Sangha of the College and Ranga Sangaathi Cultural Foundation will be organized from March 3-5, 2021. The Theatre Festival will be inaugurated by renowned theatre and film celebrity, Naveen D Padil. Popular plays will be performed every evening at 6.00 pm in the LCRI Hall of the College during the three day festival.

“That’s All Your Honour,” written and directed by Shashiraj Kavoor will be performed on 3 March, 2021 immediately followed by the inauguration. On 4 March, 2021, another play written by Shashiraj Kavoor and directed by Mime Ramdas, “Minugele Minugele Nakshatra” will be performed. A unique theatre experiment by Christy, Neenasam, “Ami Poinnari,” in Konkani will be performed on the 5 March, 2021.

Entry for these 3 plays will be FREE for all. Interested people can come and watch these plays.