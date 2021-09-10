Spread the love



















St Aloysius Degree College & Center for Post Graduate Studies Graduation Day Ceremony-2021

Mangaluru: St. Aloysius Degree College celebrated Graduation Day on the 7th of September 2021. To mark the end of a significant journey, the students of final year B.A B.B.A, B.COM, B.C.A, B.S.W, M.S.W & M.COM were bid farewell in a solemn ceremony.

The theme was “Light to Enlighten” and the Chief Guest Dr Latha Christie–Senior Scientist DRDO motivated our students and enlightened their minds to be unique and carry three important aspects of life that are Attitude, Discipline & Values. The Guest of Honour was Archbishop Dr Peter Machado who is also the president of the Aloysius institutions. In his address, he congratulated the budding graduates who successfully completed their journey in spite of the covid tampered situation.

The Thumboochetty Foundation initiated to award the toppers with cash prizes which would be a continuous gesture in the forthcoming years. The Graduation Ceremony was conducted in the midst of the members of the Thumboochetty family- Mr Ravi Thumboochetty, Mr Pratap Thumboochetty, Mr Joseph Mari Raj and Mr Jaykar Jerome (IAS), Mr Anil Dsouza (Governing Council Member), Mr Joseph Stanley (Director of SKIP), Fr Prashanth Martha – Secretary ABE, Sisters of St.Joseph of Tarbes, Governing council members, Manager – Fr Prashanth Prem Kumar, Principal – Dr Sr. Sagaya Mary, Vice Principal – Fr Vinoo Fabian.

The outgoing students shared their sentiments as an Aloysian taking us down the nostalgic lane.

The Principal Dr.Sr.Sagaya Mary administered the oath, making every Aloysian feel responsible of the duties to the society.

The Momentous Ceremony winded up with the College choir leading the students with the College anthem “Let your light shine forth”.

