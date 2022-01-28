St Aloysius Gonzaga School celebrate 73rf Republic Day

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School celebrated the 73rd Republic Day in school with immense patriotic fervour. The celebration commenced with the prayer song. Unfurling the national flag, the Chief Guest Fr Cyril D’mello SJ said Republic Day is an occasion to remember the fundamental rights and evaluate ourselves. He further encouraged working hard as a nation to progress and compete with other nations of the world.

The Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ in his address emphasized on the main aspects of the constitution, preamble, and fundamental rights. He further said that we are a democratic country and to strengthen the democracy, common people need to be empowered and common people are strengthened through the constitutional rights. So let every Indian be awakened to know the constitution of India.

Ms Manisha Fernandes welcomed the gathering, Ms Aparna Suresh highlighted the importance of the day and Ms Deepa Sequiera proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was compered by Ms Sheetal Dsouza.

A video was released in the school YouTube channel showcasing the significance of Republic Day which highlighted the rights of citizens and glimpses of various activities which were conducted in virtual mode for the students of classes KG – X to commemorate Republic Day.