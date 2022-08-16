St Aloysius Gonzaga School celebrates 76th Independence Day

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Kodailbail, Mangaluru celebrated 76 th Independence Day on 15 August 2022, in the school premises. The Chief Guest Ms Vidya Dinker, an active social and environmental activist from coastal Karnataka, Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ and the Vice-principal Ms Laurel D’Souza graced the occasion. The Chief Guest hoisted the tricolour flag and addressed the students of classes I to XI with a motivational speech asking students to know about the historical importance of our own city and the native freedom fighters like Rani Abbakka.

Principal urged the students to recall the sacrifice of the visionaries of our country and encouraged them to make good use of the opportunities to build a completely developed nation in all senses. There was a spectacular cultural programme with patriotic costume walk, group song, patriotic dance and fusion dance which filled everyone’s mind with the spirit of patriotism and made everyone revisit the pages of freedom struggle. To keep the spirit of patriotism high, students were given a series of activities in the week and the glimpse of the activities were presented in a video. Ms Neha Supreetha Suares welcomed the gathering.

Ms Disha Richelle Sequeira of class X highlighted the significance of the day and Ms Jenessa Pearl Dsouza of class VIII proposed the vote of thanks. Hanaan Fathima Habeeb of class X compered the programme in style. At the end, sweets were distributed to enhance the joy of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

