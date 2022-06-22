St Aloysius Gonzaga School celebrates Feast of St Aloysius Gonzaga

Mangaluru: The feast of St Aloysius Gonzaga-the Patron Saint of Aloysius Institutions was celebrated at St Aloysius Gonzaga School on 21 June 2022. Fr Anush D’Cunha SJ, Director of Loyola Jesuit Pre-novitiate, Mangalore was the main celebrant of the festal Eucharist Mass.

It was followed by a beautiful programme. Addressing the Gonzagaites of Classes III to XI, the Chief Guest Fr Anush D’Cunha SJ, urged us to remember the qualities of our patron and apply them to our life. He further emphasized on reaching out to the needy and making one’s life meaningful. The Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ in his address highlighted two aspects of St Aloysius Gonzaga’s life; love for God and love for people.

A video on the life of St Aloysius Gonzaga was played highlighting the significance of his qualities. A skit was performed on ‘Being compassionate’ which was applauded by all. Ms Acquina Rebello welcomed the gathering and Ashlyn Nisha Aranha of Class XI proposed the vote of thanks.

The programme was compered by Leona Melinda D’Souza of Class XI. Ms Gloria Misquith and Ms Vidya Esther were the programme coordinators.