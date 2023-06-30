St Aloysius Gonzaga School Celebrates Feast of the Patron-St Aloysius Gonzaga



Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School celebrated its patron’s day, the Feast of St Aloysius Gonzaga, in Gonzaga Hall. The Chief Guest of the programme for classes VI to X, Fr Pradeep Sequeira SJ Finance Officer of St Aloysius PU College, while addressing the students said, “Students are citizens who are journeying towards a better tomorrow”. He urged them to follow the path of St Aloysius Gonzaga by being helpful, selfless and kind.

The celebration included dance, a special song and a drama on ‘Transformation to a better version of oneself’ which highlighted imbibing the values of our patron and bringing about a positive change in others’ lives. Chief Guest of the programme for classes I to V, Fr Vishwas Misquith SJ, Secretary and Treasurer of Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society urged students to remember the 4 qualities of our patron and apply them to our life.

The Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ in his address said that our patron St Aloysius Gonzaga excelled in human qualities and highlighted the qualities of St Aloysius Gonzaga who served others, helped people and embraced a simple life. Suman Saldanha of Class XI welcomed the gathering and Dithan of Class VII C proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was compered by Aisha Alia of IX B. Ms Vidya Esther, Ms Lorina Ivy Dsouza, Ms Sushrutha M P and Ms Joyline were the programme coordinators.

