St Aloysius Gonzaga School celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru celebrated Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October 2023 in Gonzaga Hall to commemorate the birth anniversary of National leader Mahatma Gandhi.

The Chief Guest Fr Leo D’souza SJ, Director, Bio-Technology Department, St Aloysius College (Autonomous) addressed the gathering by enlightening the values and principles of Mahatma Gandhi. Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ in his address advised to revive and rekindle the values as we are about to enter an era known as “Amrith Kaal”.

The programme commenced with the lighting of lamps and paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi by offering flowers. Students presented “Sarva Dharma Prarthana”, Bhajan “Raghupathi Raaghava” and a cultural programme. The school organised Shramadhan. Students from Scouts, Guides, NCC and other student representatives from class VI to VIII participated in the campaign to clean the surroundings of the school. It inspired the students to reflect on the importance of virtues practised by the great leader of our nation.

