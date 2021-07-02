Spread the love



















St Aloysius Gonzaga School Celebrates the Maiden Project ‘NUTRILITE – 2021’

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru conducted the project for the month of June ‘Nutrilite–2021’. The NUTRILITE project was held throughout the month with various hands-on and fun-filled activities. The project was launched on 07th June 2021 with the aim of creating awareness on health and nutritious food.

There was an overwhelming response from the students in terms of their participation in various activities. As part of the project, a daily update on nutritious food items was shared by the class teachers through WhatsApp.

The culmination of the project was held on 25th June 2021 with a release of the video which included the glimpses of the activities from classes I to X. Kevin Pinto of class VIII highlighted the significance of the project ‘Nutrilite–2021’.

The Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ in his message spoke on the importance of nutrition and smart eating habits. Rhea Jessica Rego of class VII compered the programme. All the students who participated in various activities received an e-certificate of appreciation. Ms Acquina, Ms Jevita, Ms Jyoshna, and Ms Bhindiya were the conveners who ably executed the project.

