St Aloysius Gonzaga School Class X Secure 100% Results in 2020-21 Exams

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School has secured 100% in Class X CBSE annual results declared on Tuesday August 3.

The toppers of the school are Aaryan Shrivastav 483 (96.60%), Lamitha Sreekantha 481(96.20%) and Prajaktha Viola Pinto 477 (95.40%)

The result was prepared based on school-based tests and Pre Board exams, following all the CBSE guidelines for assessment.

Out of 57 students registered for Class X, 13 students have secured high distinction (90% and above), 28 students have secured distinction (75% and above) and 16 students have secured first class (60% and above).

The Management, Principal, staff and parents of St Aloysius Gonzaga School congratulate the toppers and all the students of class X and appreciate their success.

