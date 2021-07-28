Spread the love



















St Aloysius Gonzaga School Holds ‘AGB Meeting’ of Parent–Teacher Association 2021-22



Mangaluru: The Annual General Body Meeting of the Parent-Teacher Association of St Aloysius Gonzaga School was held virtually on Microsoft Teams on 24 th July, 2021. Ms Rosa Nimmy Mathew, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Counselling, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru, was the Chief Guest and resource person of the programme. In her session of ‘Conscious Parenting’, Ms Rosa Mathew spoke about four strategies to deal with the challenges of parenting: Safe technology,

One on one time with the children, Focus on the positives and Self-management. An interactive session was arranged for the parents to clear their queries based on the session taken up by Ms Rosa Mathew. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, presided over the function. In his message, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ highlighted two catch phrases: Listen and Dialogue. He insisted that the parents and teachers should have a dialogue with each other and work together for the betterment of the children. The Principal, Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ addressed the gathering and introduced the teachers and the PTEC members.

Vice- principal Ms Laurel D’souza presented ‘The Proceedings of the Previous Annual General Body Meeting’. Ms. Gloria Misquith read the ‘Annual Activity Report of the Parent-Teacher Association of the Previous Year’. The programme commenced by invoking God’s blessing through a prayer song led by Arthur Lobo. Ms Aparna Suresh welcomed the gathering and introduced the resource person. Ms Deepa Karkada proposed the Vote of Thanks and Ms Arunima Thulasidas compered the programme. The teachers and the parents of the school actively participated in the proceedings.

