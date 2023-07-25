St Aloysius Gonzaga School holds AGM of the Parent-Teacher Association 2023-24

Mangaluru: The Annual General Body Meeting of the Parent-Teacher Association of St Aloysius Gonzaga School was held on the 22 July 2023, in the Loyola Hall. Dr Caroline P D’souza, Consultant Neuropsychiatrist was the Chief Guest of the day. While addressing the parents she shared her views on the art of parenting. She urged the parents to spend quality time with their children, creating a strong parent-child bond.

The presidential address was delivered by Fr Melwin Anil Lobo SJ in which he enlightened the parents that their children are precious gems and entrusted them with age-appropriate duties and responsibilities and promoted positive mental health of the child. The introduction of the teaching staff members was done through a PPT presentation to the gathering by Ms Acquina Rebello. The proceedings of the Annual General Body Meeting 2022-23 were briefed by the secretary of PTA, Vice-principal Ms Laurel Dsouza.

Ravikiran Ongole, Joint Secretary presented the Annual Report of the Association for the last Academic Year, and Treasurer Ms Vijayalaxmi S, presented the financial statement. Mr Abhilash Dominic, Vice-president of the PTA shared his views on the importance of PTEC for the overall development of the school. The PTEC members of the year 2022-23 were accorded a memento as a token of gratitude. PTEC members of the year 2023-24 were introduced to the audience by Ms Deepa Elizabeth Karkada and a floral welcome was given by the Principal. In connection with the Gonzaga Go Green campaign, saplings were distributed to parents at the end of the programme.

Ms Deepthi Sahana Karkada welcomed the gathering and Ms Aparna Suresh delivered the vote of thanks. The program concluded with the group photo session of the newly elected PTEC members and it was compered by Ms Vidya Esther. Vice-principals Ms Laurel D’souza and Ms Aparna Suresh were the conveners of the program

