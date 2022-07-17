St Aloysius Gonzaga School holds Annual General Body Meeting of the Parent-Teacher Association 2022-23

The Annual General Body Meeting of the Parent-Teacher Association was held on the 16 July 2022, in the Loyola Hall.

Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions was the Chief Guest of the day. While addressing the parents he shared his views about the flexibility in the principles to be followed, to lead the children towards success. The presidential address was delivered by Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ in which he enlightened the parents about the changes in the CBSE evaluation method and introduced the staff members to the gathering.

The proceedings of the Annual General Body Meeting 2021- 22 were briefed by the Vice- principal Ms Laurel Dsouza. Ms Gloria Misquith read the Annual Report of the Association of the previous year.

The PTEC members for the year 2022-23 were introduced to the audience by Ms Arunima Thulasidas and a floral welcome was given by the Rector and the Principal. Ms Vidya Esther welcomed the gathering and Ms Shilpa Ballal delivered the vote of thanks.

The program concluded with the group photo session of the newly elected PTEC members and it was compered by Ms Laveena Kunder. Ms Aparna Suresh and Ms Arunima Thulasidas were the conveners of the programme.