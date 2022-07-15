St Aloysius Gonzaga School holds INVESTITURE Ceremony 2022

Mangaluru: “Actual leadership is not leading from the forefront, but is an opportunity to analyse oneself and take up the challenges without hesitation”, said the Chief Guest of the Investiture ceremony, Simon C A, Superintendent of Police of Anti-Corruption Bureau – Western Range.

The Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo congratulated the young leaders and emphasized on being a great leader, to have the courage to fulfil his/her vision through passion, not from a position. On 14 July 2022, the formal investiture ceremony was held in Gonzaga Hall, with a spectacular march past led by the school head boy, head girl and other prefects which was witnessed by the students and teachers.

The Head Boy Aaron D’Souza, Head Girl Hanaan Fathima Habeeb of class X and other prefects were honoured with badges and sashes by the Chief Guest, Principal and Vice-principal. The oath was administered by the Principal. Council Mistresses Ms Preethan Pereira welcomed the gathering and Ms Jisha V Thomas proposed the vote of thanks. Ms Vidya Esther & Ms Sandhya Manoj compered the programme.