St Aloysius Gonzaga School holds ‘ JYOTHI PRADAAN’ 2022-23



Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School organised the “Jyothi Pradaan” ceremony for the outgoing batch of Class X 2022-23 on 13 February 2023. The Chief Guest Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions advised the students to set a goal, keep reflecting and live a meaningful life by contributing to the development of society. The Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ in his speech said that Jyothi Pradaan is to light the light within us. He called students to be focused and open-minded to embrace life’s challenges with a positive attitude.

The Vice-principal Ms Laurel D Souza highlighted the importance of light and said, “Light symbolizes a divine presence, a ray of hope which is the only source of all creation which dispels all darkness and ushers in wisdom, knowledge and understanding”. On behalf of the outgoing students, Neil Wilfred Rodrigues and Amisha Karen D’ Souza shared their experience in St Aloysius Gonzaga School.

Teachers Ms Sandhya Manoj and Ms Shilpa Ballal expressed their views and wished them well for the future. The Parent representative Mrs Priya Eustace, the proud parent of Tia Marian Eustace, shared her experience as a parent in this school for the last 10 years and expressed gratitude to the management.

Ms Jisha Thomas welcomed the gathering. The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Preethan Pereira. Ms Vidya Esther compered the programme. Ms Preethan Periera, Ms Sandhya Manoj and Ms Jisha Thomas were the programme coordinators.

