St Aloysius Gonzaga School holds Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony 2022-23

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School (CBSE) Kodialbail, Mangaluru organised a Graduation Ceremony for KG II students on 31 March 2023 in Gonzaga Hall. The Chief Guest Ms Kavitha B. Das, Principal of Little Elly School, Kuthar addressed the gathering and encouraged the students by narrating a story to be humble, faithful to God and respecting elders. The Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ congratulated the graduates and advised them to explore, learn and grow in life to be good human beings.

In his presidential address, the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ urged the parents to assign small responsibilities to their kids which would help them to be independent and responsible in life. The ceremony commenced with a majestic processional of the tiny graduates and esteemed dignitaries, escorted by the school band and flag bearers. After conferring the title, the dignitaries honoured the students with graduation certificates and mementoes.

The pledge of the graduating class was administered by the Principal. It was followed by an inspiring graduation song, “I have a dream” sung by the 72 little graduates, which left the audience spellbound. Miss Sian Aleeza Prabhakar, Miss Nidhi Mallya U and Master Aniketh G Kamath shared their experience of being a Gonzagite from day one of their preschool years.

Ms Averyl Rebello welcomed the gathering. The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Rashmi and the graduation ceremony was compered by Ms Deepa Sequeira. Kindergarten coordinator Ms Aparna Suresh was present. The programme concluded with the National Anthem.

