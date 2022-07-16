St Aloysius Gonzaga School holds Special Assembly to mark Bakrid  

St Aloysius Gonzaga School holds a Special Assembly on the occasion of Bakrid – Eid Ul Adha



Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School celebrated one of the popular festivals, Bakrid -Eid Ul-Adha through a special assembly, on 15 July 2022. The Principal, Fr. Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ in his message emphasized the spirit of the feast; having deep faith in God and brotherhood. He further advised the students to practice the virtues of respect and take care of one another.

On this occasion, the significance of the feast was highlighted by Zaara Khazi of Class V C and a video was presented outlining the significance of the feast. The skit and qawwali propagated a clear message of love, devotion, kindness and equality, which is the essence of Bakrid.

Vice-principal Ms Laurel D Souza was present on this occasion. The program was compered by Sonali Prabhu of Class VI C, coordinated by Ms Vijayalakshmi and Ms Sushrutha M P.