St Aloysius Gonzaga School: Holistic Education for an Integral Development



Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga CBSE School (SAGS) saw the light of day in 2012 in the family of St Aloysius Institutions which has a legacy of 143 glorious years of service in the field of education. Located in the heart of Mangaluru city, the School takes pride in having grown, within a short span of 10 years, into one of the much sought-after CBSE schools of Mangaluru city. As an institution under the umbrella of Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society, the School is committed to educating young minds and fostering in them holistic learning inclusive of intellectual, social and ethical values and thus moulding them into responsible global citizens.

St Aloysius Gonzaga CBSE School is a co-ed school with classes ranging from Pre-KG to class XII. The rich programme of studies comprises a wide spectrum of curricular, co-curricular and extracurricular activities. In the Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo, S.J., the school has a visionary leader and an eminent administrator. Currently, the school has a student strength of 1397 under the mentorship of 59 competent teachers. Not surprisingly, Class X students have secured 100% results in the Board Examination, year after year, right from the first batch.

The SAGS is inspired and guided by the motto “Lucet et Ardet” (Shine to Enkindle) which aims at shaping young minds not just to live for themselves but as agents of social change. The ultimate goal is to help shape students’ minds and hearts in human values and instil in them a habit of reaching out to fellow humans in need and to the global human society; in this process, realizing that “to be fully human is to be fully divine”.

The core values of Jesuit education are the 4 C’s: Competence, Conscience, Compassion and Commitment. These are the values that are instilled in our students through a variety of activities – curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular. A cursory glance at the SAGS Calendar gives you an idea of the array of programmes, events and activities dotting the academic year: daily assemblies, regular classes, cultural programmes, a celebration of national and international days, a celebration of three main religious festivals, weeklong observance of languages English, Hindi, Kannada and Maths; games, contests and competitions to engage students in the annual sports meet, annual day, field trips, “Gonzaga-Got-Talent”, educational tour, outreach programmes, alumni association, career guidance sessions and workshops, personality development seminars, counselling sessions, and the list goes on. Co-curricular activities include club activities, Bunny Movement, Cubs and Bulbuls, Scouts and Guides and N.C.C. Extra-curricular activities include Karate, Chess, Skating, Swimming, Instrumental Music, Dance, Arts & Crafts. These activities are designed to provide opportunities for students to pursue their interests, explore broader perspectives and hone their leadership skills.

Other innovative programmes like the Go Green Project are aimed at creating awareness of the importance of ecology and sustainability. The Atal Tinkering Lab provides students with hands-on opportunities to fabricate working models. Yoga, sports, games and athletics help the students maintain a healthy mind in a healthy body. Special coaching in public speaking enhances skills in communication and oratory.

What impresses the casual visitor to SAGS is the imposing edifice, state-of-the-art infrastructure and world-class facilities. The facilities include spacious classrooms – each provided with an LCD projector and internet facility – a well-equipped computer lab, composite science and maths lab – all designed as per CBSE norms. The care and guidance of our competent teachers go a long way in sustaining and promoting our students’ interest in their all-round progress.

A singular trait of SAGS is its spotlight on preparing students to live and work in an increasingly interconnected world. And it seeks to achieve this goal by providing world-class teaching-learning experiences. The School is registered under the British Council and has received the Council’s International Dimension in the School’s certification. For the third time in succession, the School has received the prestigious British Council award for bringing internationalism into the curriculum. Likewise, SAGS is connected with its counterparts in different countries of the world through ‘Educate Magis’, a worldwide network of Jesuit schools.

What makes our school special in the eyes of the parents of our students is the individual care given and concern shown to each student through a compassionate work culture – both in and out of the classroom. The CCTV on each floor is meant to ensure, as a top priority, the safety of each student. The parental App, designed by the school, connects the parents with the school and keeps them updated, from time to time, on their ward’s performance, progress and well-being. The transport facilities of the School’s fleet of buses connect us with different areas of the city. An outsourced lunch facility is offered to those who opt for it.

In a nutshell, SAGS is the best choice a student can make to shape his or her all-around development, not just with marks/grades but with a profound transformation into a unique personality all set to face the challenges of the 21st century.

Admissions open 2023-24 from Pre-KG to Class VIII and Class XI at St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru. Courses offered in Class XI: PCMB, PCMC, and Special Offer: KCET Training by school faculty and NEET & JEE Training by Aakash Education Service Limited. A School with a difference in terms of competent and experienced teachers, and innovative and modern education. Facilities Offered: Well Furnished labs in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths and Computer, Well equipped Library, Sprawling Playground, Medical facility, Sports Coaching, Club and Co-curricular activities, Transport facility Lunch facility, LCD in every classroom, Swimming Pool, Extra Curricular activities and indoor games. A hostel facility is available for Class XI & XII.

Contact us: St Aloysius Gonzaga School, PB No.720, KS Rao Road Kodialbail, Mangalore-575003, Ph: 0824-2449724,

Like this: Like Loading...