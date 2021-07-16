Spread the love



















St Aloysius Gonzaga School hosts Science Week – A Time to Explore & Experiment

“The whole of Science is nothing more than a refinement of everyday thinking.”

Mangaluru: Students of St Aloysius Gonzaga School engaged themselves in the Science Week from 28th June to 3rd July. The aim of observing science week was to inspire students and get them involved in the global scientific perspective as well as stimulate their understanding of how science impacts their future and daily lives. Our students from Class I to X had a wonderful time exploring their scientific aptitudes by participating in different hands-on activities such as designing bird feeder, exploring sink and float objects through experiments, preparing compost through kitchen waste items, making paper model depicting the life cycle of an insect, creating paper penny spinners, presenting professions related to Science, displaying posters on Science as I see, engineering from old newspapers, sketching science diagrams in rangoli art form and exhibiting their ideas through Science models.

Each student had the opportunity to expand their knowledge in the field of science and technology. Taking part with vigour and enthusiasm, they acquired understanding of scientific concepts, principles and laws, through these fun-filled activities facilitated by the Science faculty. The highlights of the Science Week were captured through a video which has been circulated to all the students and parents of the school. This fruitful event concluded with a delightful assurance that the students at St Aloysius Gonzaga School thrive in innovation and curiosity.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Like this: Like Loading...