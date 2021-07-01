Spread the love



















St Aloysius Gonzaga School Inaugurates the Academic Year 2021-22

Mangaluru: The inauguration of the new academic year 2021-22 of St. Aloysius Gonzaga School was held virtually on 28th June 2021 at 8.15 a.m. Rev Father Melwyn Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions graced the occasion. The Principal Rev Father Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ presided over the function. The Vice Principal Ms Laurel D’Souza, members of the staff, parents and students from kindergarten to class X witnessed the virtual inaugural ceremony. The programme commenced by invoking God’s blessing through a prayer service led by Ms Gloria Misquith.

Ms Laurel D’Souza, Vice Principal, welcomed the gathering. A virtual lighting ceremony was conducted to mark the official beginning of the Academic Year 2021-22. In his message, the Principal, Rev. Fr. Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ, quoted the five characteristics of a successful student from a Sanskrit shloka, “Kaka Cheshta, Bako Dhyanam, Shwaana Nidra Tathaiwa Cha, Alpaahaari, Grihtyaagi Vidyarthi Pancha Lakshanam”. When translated to English these characteristics are: Making a great effort, focusing on one’s goal, alertness and curiosity, being positive in life and leaving one’s comfort zones.

The Principal concluded his message by wishing all the students, teachers and parents a fruitful year ahead. Rev. Fr. Melwin Pinto, Rector of St. Aloysius Institutions motivated the students through his message and gave two tips as to how to respond to the current situation: Prioritize and Be creative. Ms Aparna Suresh proposed the vote of thanks and Ms Vidya Esther compered the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...