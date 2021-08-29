Spread the love



















St Aloysius Gonzaga School -Kindergarten Section celebrates ‘Colours Day’

Mangaluru: The kindergarten section of St Aloysius Gonzaga School celebrated Colours Day on 28 August 2021 in the virtual mode. Ms Rosemarie Saldanha, Principal of Little Shauna World School, Mangaluru was the Chief Guest of the day. She shared a thought-provoking message with the parents and said “Give your child unconditional love to foster a more confident, loving and self-reliant individual who will grow up to be responsible adults. The four kinds of love; quality time, positive affirmation, gifts or rewards and physical touch will boost the child’s confidence.

Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ graced the occasion and highlighted the important aspects of recognition of colours in a child’s life. To make the experience attractive and enjoyable for the little ones, there were a series of activities related to the basic colours during the period 16 August 2021 to 27 August 2021. The glimpses of the activities conducted were presented through a video and the teachers entertained the students by singing a song in colours.

Vice Principal Ms Laurel D’souza, Coordinator Ms Aparna Suresh and the parents of the kindergarten section were the other dignitaries present. The significance of each primary colour was given by the student representative of each section. Ms Sharlet Mathias welcomed the gathering and vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Veronica D’Souza. The programme was compered by Ms Averyl Rebello.

