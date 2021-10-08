Spread the love



















St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru celebrates Hindi Week

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School celebrated Hindi Week from 14 September to 18 September 2021, through various activities for classes I to X. Activities included Nursery Rhymes Singing, Poetry Singing, One Minute Talk, Collage of Hindi Alphabets, Poetry Recitation, Slogan Writing, Chart Making on Hindi Writers, Poster Making, Working Model on Hindi Grammar, Comic Strip, Advertisement Writing etc.

The students exhibited their interest in the national language by participating in all the activities with great zeal through online mode. To mark the culmination of the week-long activities, a video was released on school YouTube channel which included glimpses of the various activities done by the students. The program was compered by Ms. Anushka G of Class X. Ms. Carmel Hussain Ananth, a student of class VIII highlighted the importance of Hindi language through her speech.

Principal Fr. Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ in his message encouraged the students to involve in creative work in Hindi literature which will enhance the skills in Hindi language. Hindi week was ably planned and executed by all the Hindi teachers of the school – Ms. Preethan Renita Pereira, Ms Vijayalaxmi, Ms. Reshma Lobo, Ms Preeti Prabha, Ms, Preetha C and Ms. Jyothi Arvind. Students who participated were awarded with e-certificates.

