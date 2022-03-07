St Aloysius Gonzaga School-Mangaluru -The Ultimate Destination for Quality & Transformative Education, with Cutting Edge Facilities.

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Institutions run by the Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society is well known and recognised for its service to the cause of education for more than 142 years in the beautiful coastal city of Mangaluru. With more than 10 Institutions in a vast campus of 36 acres in the heart of the city, the Institution has the credit of imparting quality education which has given the society, men and women for and with others, serving the nation in different fields. A new addition to this prestigious institution is, ‘St Aloysius Gonzaga School’ with CBSE curriculum. Incepted in the year 2012, the school now is a proud celebrant of the decennium. The strength of the school has reached to 1100+ in the decennial year which was just 83, in the year of inception. The Academic Year 2022-23 is going to be a milestone in the annals of the school with upgrading to class XI.

Driven by the values of St Ignatius of Loyola, the founder of Society of Jesus, the school is committed to upholding the motto “Lucet et erdet”, which means “Shine to Enkindle”. The famed four Cs of the Jesuits, namely Competence, Conscience, Compassion and Commitment are etched into the hearts and minds of every child that enters into the porches of the school. Our school motto has guided us in making enormous strides in educating our Gonzagaites, transforming them into men and women for and with others. The school is profoundly committed to academic excellence blended with co-curricular and extracurricular activities which would help a student to face the challenges of the competitive world of the 21st century. The committed band of qualified and experienced faculty is headed by the Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ, a diligent Jesuit leader with meticulous administrative skills who strives hard to the overall wellbeing of the school.

WHAT MAKES OUR SCHOOL SPECIAL?

We foster a positive spirit and believe in a partnership between students, parents, teachers and support staff working to create an ambience that endorses excellence. Our classrooms are spacious, catering to the needs of all types of learning, with a high-speed internet facility and overhead projectors. The establishment of the Atal Tinkering Lab in the School campus has filled the spirits of the students with their robotic skills. The well-equipped computer lab, composite science and math lab designed as per CBSE norms provide Gonzagaites with a platform to excel in their studies.

An array of events and activities are a part of the Academic calendar which include cultural programmes and competitions, theme-based projects, English, Hindi, Kannada, Science, Social Science and Maths week, Sports Meet, Gonzaga Got Talent (GGT), Annual Day, Field trips, Outreach programmes and educational tour, Alumni Association, Workshops, Orientation programmes, Refresher courses, Aptitude tests, competitive tests like Vidyarthi Vignan Manthan and Olympiad, Motivational talks, and the list goes on. Special training in ‘Public Speaking and Personality Development’, is an additional feature for classes I – VIII. Our school has many firsts to its credit having won trophies in inter-school competitions and sports championships.

Apart from the regular music and art classes during the weekdays, the school offers extracurricular activities on Saturdays like karate, skating, chess, drawing, dance, instrumental music and swimming. Students can opt for Cubs, Bulbuls, Scouts and Guides, which are handled by well-trained faculty within the school hours. The school has a food court facility that can accommodate around 300 students in a hygiene environment which is monitored by the teachers and support staff. Transport facility is offered for those who opt for it which makes reaching the school comfortable, safe and on time.

The school has established a sports academy which is a motivation for students to get trained by the outsourced coach, mainly in basketball and football. There is a separate Aloysius cricket academy in the campus which trains students in cricket. The Olympic standard swimming pool is an added advantage for aspiring swimmers to get trained under professional guidance. To ensure the safety of the students, the school is covered under the CC cameras, installed in every nook and corner of the school. Above all these high-tech facilities, what makes our school special is ‘personal care’ given to the students, by the committed band of teachers from kindergarten to class X, who ensure that the all round development of the child takes place in a comfortable and compassionate environment.

IMPORTANCE TO GLOBAL CITIZENSHIP :

Global Citizens are those who continuously seek to deepen their awareness of their place and responsibility in an increasingly interconnected world, both locally and globally; those who stand in solidarity with others in the pursuit of sustainable earth and a more humane world as true companions in the mission of reconciliation and justice. Keeping this in mind, and to have access to world-class teaching and learning experiences, the school, in the very first year itself, has enrolled under the British Council, a UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities.

We had the proud privilege to be honoured with the International School Accreditation for the period 2013-2016 and 2016-19 for embedding internationalism in our curriculum. The school also takes part in collaborative projects under ‘Educate Magis’, a worldwide network of Jesuit schools, where the Gonzagaites are allowed to live interactions with the partner schools from different parts of the world. The school is a proud recipient of the ‘Parent of Innovation Awards 2019’in the category of Innovation in Teaching and Learning Methods by Pupil Sight and Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC)

A BRIEF GLANCE AT THE ACADEMIC YEAR 2021-22 :

Despite the bizarre situation of the pandemic Covid-19, the school never gave up and had innovative strategies to keep the learning process go on without break. While striving to maintain a seamless learning process in a virtual as well as offline mode, the school integrated mainstream academics with a vast array of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities during the current academic year. The co-curricular activities provided a wider platform to the Gonzagaites to unleash the hidden talents in them like music, dance, art and craft, computer skills, literary and dramatic skills, sportsmanship, and so on. Some of the important planned activities and projects were set-up of the Atal Tinkering Lab, Exhibition of Maths models, theme-based monthly projects, Language weeks, eco-club activities, Gonzaga Got Talent- a talent hunt competition, accomplishment of British Council’s International Dimension in Schools which include; in house and collaborative, Kindergarten colours day and so on. National festivals, Institution feasts, religious festivals of all three major religions were part of the school celebrations. If not for this pandemic, the school would have organised sports day and annual day, field trips and educational tours. However, these will be the major events in the coming academic year.

The school has the facility of a school counselor to ensure the emotional and mental balance of the students.

EXPOSURE TO A SUSTAINABLE & GREENER ENVIRONMENT :

‘Caring for our common home is one of the core Jesuit values. Keeping this in mind, the institution has initiated several measures to save our common home, the planet earth. Some of the important initiatives are- vermin compost bin, rooftop solar power plant, sewage treatment plant, sustainable plant garden which give hands-on experience to the students to the topic learned in the classroom.

ASSESSMENTS, STUDENT PROGRESS RECOGNITION :

Caring and passionate teachers toil to make the online classroom as interesting and engaging as possible. Regular tests help in assessing the level of understanding of each child and addressing each child’s academic needs, maintaining at the same time a constant interaction with parents. The school has a dedicated app that keeps the parents updated about their academic performances. Students who participate and excel in various competitions and activities are rewarded with e-certificates. The school is proud that Shinaed Fernandes of class VIII has come out with a novel, ‘The Incident’ and the book was released this February (2022). On this occasion, the school felicitated Ms Shinaed Fernandes for her outstanding work along with 2 more budding writers, Chinmay Sachidananda and Aadil Arun of class VIII and Class VI respectively for their short stories.

AN ULTIMATE DESTINATION FOR QUALITY & TRANSFORMATIVE EDUCATION :

A child once entrusted to St Aloysius Gonzaga School comes out as a smart Gonzagaite who can face the challenges of the 21st century. As the motto of the school ‘Shine to enkindle’ the school is committed to moulding the students as men and women for and with others who are academically accomplished, emotionally balanced, morally upright, socially responsible, ecologically sensitive and professionally dedicated, so that they are a powerful force for the transformation of society.