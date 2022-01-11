St Aloysius Gonzaga School Organized ‘MATH WEEK’ from 3-7 January

“Mathematics is the most beautiful and most powerful creation of the human spirit”- Stefan Banach.

Mangaluru: To create interest in Mathematics, one of the core subjects of the curriculum, Math week was observed during the week 3 rd – 7 th January 2022. In daily assemblies students highlighted the importance of Mathematics in daily life, applications of geometry in daily life, Math and architecture, interesting facts on numbers, contribution of mathematician Shakuntala Devi to mathematics. Students from classes I to X actively participated in Math quiz and Model making activity.

The culmination of Math Week was conducted on Jan 7 th . On that day, the programme began with a prayer song led by class VI students. Iris Marylyn Lasrado, of Class X warmly welcomed the gathering. The Chief Guest of the programme was Fr. Sujay Daniel SJ, Lecturer at St. Aloysius PU College and the programme was presided by Principal Fr. Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ. Ashton Errol Andrade of Class VIII highlighted the Significance of the Math Week. Hanaan Fathima Habeeb of Class IX conducted the Lucky Draw of Math quiz finalist for classes I to X. Class IX and X students sang a beautiful math rap song enthusiastically. Ms Deepthi Karkada conducted Rubik’s Cube challenge for classes I to X finalists from each class. Class VIII students entertained the gathering by dancing on a math song. It was followed by a video presentation of glimpses of math model activity. Modals prepared by the students were also exhibited beautifully.

The Chief Guest while addressing the students highlighted that things invisible are more important than things visible, the different shapes having different purposes with uniqueness and that every problem has a solution. The Principal in his message highlighted that models help us to concretely think about the mathematics concept. He explained the importance of 3 C’s namely curiosity, confidence and understanding concept, which makes things easier by exploring and practicing math in real life. He appreciated student’s participation and their performance and motivated all the students to take part in such activities in future.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of Lucky Draw and Rubik’s Cube challenge. Students who participated in model making activity were awarded with e-certificates. Charlene Philips of Class X proposed the vote of thanks. Programme ended with the national anthem. Gehana Mangala Devi of Class VII compered the programme.