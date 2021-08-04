Spread the love



















St Aloysius Gonzaga School Organizes ‘GO GREEN’ Project

“Let’s nurture nature so that we can have a better future.”



Mangaluru: To enhance and create awareness on the importance of Vanamahotsava, conservation of natural resources, developing sustainable goals, love for nature and Mother Earth, St Aloysius Gonzaga School organized various creative activities for the students through the project “Go Green” which was observed throughout the month of July. Through this project, students were motivated to embrace a way of life that helps them to preserve nature by reducing, reusing, refusing, recovering and recycling things. To understand the sustainable goals and to maintain the natural ecological balance on earth for the survival of organisms, the school conducted various activities for classes I to VII such as craft out of fallen leaves, Go Green Badges, Recycled Wind Chime, Trash to Treasure, Recycling Jam Jars, Plantable Seed paper and creating a Mini greenhouse.

To enhance the knowledge of the Plant Kingdom and various environmental facts, the students of Class VIII, IX and X participated in the Virtual Quiz competition organized by the school. All the participants were presented with an E-certificate for their innovative and creative presentation. The activities were captured through a video presentation in which Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ highlighted the theme given by United Nations for this year’s World Environment Day that we need to Re-imagine, Re-create and Restore with the focus on ecosystem restoration and he encouraged students to take a step forward in protecting the nature and its resources.

The Go Green Project was coordinated by teachers Ms Deepa Karkada, Ms Shilpa Ballal and Ms Jhansi Sequeira. The winners of Class X “Go Green Quiz” were Chris Anish D’souza – first place, Ancilla Danica D’souza – second place and Shawn Regan Dsouza – third place. From Class IX, the “Budding Quizzers” were Suman Viona Saldanha – first place, Carlton Nash Rodrigues – second place and Rithvik K – third place. The winners of Class VIII “Go Green Quiz” were Venetia Shanice Mascarenhas – first place, Chinmay Sachidananda and Ethan Pinto shared the second place and Bhavin B – third place. The project Go Green truly motivated the students to appreciate and protect the environment.

Like this: Like Loading...