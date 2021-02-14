Spread the love



















St Aloysius Gonzaga School participated in Speed Roller Skating District Selection Trials 2020-21

Students of St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru participated in Speed Roller Skating District Selection Trials 2020-21. The Winners are Hannah Rose Fernandes – 3 Gold, Yuvarj D Kunder – 3 Gold, Devit Prajwal – 2 silver, 1Bronze; Rehan Preon D’Souza – 1Gold, 2Bronze; Reyhana Priyal D’Souza – 2Silvar, 1Bronze; Lakshan R Adyanthya -1Bronze.

Seen in the group photo is, Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ (right) and Physical Education Teacher Ms Agnes Saldanha (left)