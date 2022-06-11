St Aloysius Gonzaga School receives Young INTACH Heritage Club Award-2021- 22

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru awarded with the ‘Young INTACH Heritage Club Award 2021-22’ by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), New Delhi.

The enthusiastic students of the Heritage Club of the school were guided by the Art teacher Jeevan Salian and the Social Studies teacher Ms Sandhya Manoj. The activities included an Art workshop, Warli Art practical sessions, Presentations on India’s Heritage sites, and a visit to the world renowned St Aloysius College Chapel paintings which were painted by the Italian Jesuit Antonio Moscheni in 1899.

The Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ congratulated the students and the coordinators for their creative efforts.