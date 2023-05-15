St Aloysius Gonzaga School Secures 100% Result in CBSE Class X Board Exams 2022-23

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru secured 100% result in the CBSE Class X Board Examination 2022-23. Out of 88 students who appeared in the examination, 36 students secured distinction (80% and above), 44 students connected first class and 8 students booked second class.

The school has two toppers with Edvitha Viona Dsouza and Mayank Manohar Nayak securing 94.80%. The Principal and Staff congratulate all the students of Class X 2022-23.

Like this: Like Loading...