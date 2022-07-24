St Aloysius Gonzaga School Secures 100% Result in CBSE Class X Exam

St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru Secures 100% Result in CBSE Class X Board Examination 2021-22

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru secured 100% result in the CBSE Class X Board Examination 2021-22.

Out of the 77 students who appeared, 40 students secured distinction, 35 students secured first class and 2 students secured second class.

The school topper is Ancilla Danika D’Souza with 97.4%. Jewel Isabella Cutinha secured a perfect 100 in Hindi.

The Principal and Staff congratulate all the students of Class X 2021-22.