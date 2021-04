Spread the love



















St Aloysius Gonzaga School Student Hannah Fernandes Wins Silver Medal in Roller Skating

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School Mangaluru student of class 4th Hannah Rose Fernandes participated in the 58th National Roller Skating Championship held at Mohali Chandigarh from 01st April 2021 to 04th April 2021 and won Silver Medal under the age category of 9-11 for Girls .

The Principal, Teachers and staff extended their congratulations on her achievement.