St Aloysius Gonzaga School Takes Pride in Celebrating 75th Independence Day

Mangaluru: ‘Nothing can equal the seeds sown by our ancestors!’ said Fr. Royston Madtha, Chief Guest of the 75 th Independence Day celebrations.

Having unfurled the National flag in the school premises on 15 th August, he gave an insightful message to pledge our dedication, commitment and patriotism on the road to progress not only today but everyday! The Principal Fr. Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ in his address gave a call to students to be inspired by the theme, ‘Nation first and always first’ and give ourselves to the nation with a fighting spirit and non violent attitude like our great leaders. He urged the teachers to infuse the values of patriotism and sacrifice in our students.

To keep the spirit of patriotism high, students were given a series of activities in the virtual mode, such as making a bookmark of tricolour, handprints on the Indian flag, patriotism with a badge, creative flowers, pop up cards and tricolour kites and glimpses of these activities were released as a video in the school youtube channel.

As many as 511 students and 40 staff participated in “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” an initiative by the Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India to sing the National Anthem. Ms Gloria Misquith compered the programme. Ms Vidya Esther welcomed the gathering and Ms Deepthi Sahana Karkada proposed the vote of thanks.

