St Aloysius holds National Conference on Mathematical Modeling in Food & Agriculture



Mangaluru: The Department of Postgraduate Studies and Research in Mathematics and the Departments of Food Science, Food Processing & Engineering, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru in association with KSTA, Government of Karnataka, jointly organized a National Conference titled ‘Mathematical Modeling in Food and Agriculture’ at Fr. L.F. Rasquinha Hall of the College. This programme was sponsored by MRPL, Mangalore.

Dr M Vijayakumar, Hon’ble Vice-chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed-to-be) University, Mangaluru was the Chief Guest. Sri Shashikumar Thimmaiah, Founder and Director, Agri Process Innovations & Technologies (APIT), Bengaluru, was the guest of honour. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, Principal, presided over the programme. Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar, Dr Adarsha Gowda, HoD of Food Science, Ms. Anupriya Shetty, HoD of PG Mathematics were present on the dais.

Chief Guest, Dr M Vijayakumar in his address emphasized the need for skill-based education and stressed the importance of programming languages in today’s world. Students should cultivate the knowledge of multidisciplinary skills much more than curriculum. He briefed us about ASK – Attitude, Skill and Knowledge. He further said, the EQ is more important than IQ for employability.

Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, in his speech, congratulated the organisers for holding such a meaningful national conference. He said that, for a successful career, only 20% IQ and 80% EQ is required. He also explained the mathematical applications in day-to-day life.

Addressing the gathering, Sri Shashikumar Thimmaiah explained how mathematics is applied in food science. He also briefed how we can find solutions to real time problems using mathematics. During the conference, there was a National Level exhibition of Mathematical Models for the Food/Agricultural Sector and ‘The Math of Food’ on 26th May 2022 in the same block.

Deeya Sequeira, student of M.Sc. Mathematics compered the programme. Ms Anupriya Shetty welcomed the gathering. Dr Shubhalakshmi introduced the Chief Guest. Dr Adarsha Gowda proposed the vote of thanks.