St Aloysius holds State Level Seminar on Entrepreneurship: Opportunities and Challenges

Mangaluru: The postgraduate department of Commerce, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru organised a one-day State Level Seminar on Entrepreneurship: Opportunities and Challenges on 17 th June 2022 in Eric Mathias hall of the College.

Mithun Bhat Kakunje, Director, Kakunje Group of Companies was the Chief Guest. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, Principal presided over the programme. Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar of the College, Dr Loveena Lobo, Director, Maffei Block, Dr P P Sajimon, Dean of PG Studies, Joyan DSouza, HoD of M.Com. (Finance & Analytics) & Staff Convenor, Ms Nandini, Co-convenor and Norma & Vashika, student convenors were present on the dais.

Addressing the gathering Mithun Bhat briefed about the idea of business he holds. He explained the ups and downs in the business field. He suggested the participants to accept failure and try to be a successful person in their field of interest.

Rev. Dr Praveen Martis suggested the participants become entrepreneurs rather than working under someone. He motivated the students to plan and execute the potentiality of the market and explore their ideas into business. He also briefed about the Incubation Centre of the College and invited notable entrepreneurs.

Joylin Fiona DSouza compered the Programme. Joyan DSouza welcomed the gathering. Ms Nandini introduced the Chief Guest. Vashika rendered the vote of thanks.