St Aloysius HPS- Kodialbail & St Sebastian HPS- Bendore Welcome Back LKids with Smile & Fun

Mangaluru: After a long one-month vacation Schools in Dakshina Kannada including government, aided and unaided ones, reopened on Monday, 16 May. The schools have made elaborate arrangements to welcome students on the first day of the academic year, which is celebrated as ‘Shala Prarambh Utsava.’

Since Saturday, the schools were being cleaned and teachers, staff, among others were eagerly waiting to welcome the students on Monday. It is learnt that the Midday Meal programme will be introduced from day one this academic year, and to celebrate the reopening of school, children will be served a sweet dish on Monday.

Sources reveal that from games like Channemane and Lagori to activities like clay modeling, drawing, and plays, students will be involved in varied fun-filled activities in their schools in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts during the first fortnight when the 2022-23 academic year commences on May 16

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Public Instruction K. Sudhakara.speaking to the media said “The activities will be as per the day-wise schedule laid down by the government. Children will love to take part in the activities planned for the fortnight,” said These activities will be held as ‘Malebillu-Makkala Habba. It will be ‘Aatada Habba’ (festival of games) on the first day, which will be followed by two days of ‘Natakada Dina’ (day of plays). There will be days exclusively for art, storytelling, and poetry, environment, history, and home science. The penultimate day will be the cultural festival. The Makkala Habba will end with Shaala Sringara (decorating the school) activity on the 15th day.

Team Mangalorean visited two higher primary schools in Mangaluru, and interacted with the Headmistresses, teachers and students of st Aloysius Higher Primary School-Kodialbail, Mangaluru, run by the Mangalore Jesuits Education Society, and St Sebastian Higher Primary School, Bendore, run by the sisters of Charity congregation. Both schools were all set to welcome students for in-person classes, on Monday morning 16 May. Classes were decorated with balloons and thoughtful messages were written on blackboards like “You Are All Amazing Just the Way You Are”; “WELCOME-Welcome, Everyone is Unique, Learning Unites Us, Courtesy is Contagious, Overcome Obstacles, Make a Difference,Education is Power”; We All Have Something Within Us That World Needs-Dream BIG, Work Hard, Stay Kind”; Welcome Back Your School Missed You”; Welcome To Our Classroom Where The Magic Never Stops and The Adventure Never Ends”.

And here is a very thoughtful message that was seen in the VI std classroom at St Aloysius Higher Primary School , which said, “Dear Student, Like A Fresh Flower You Have Come To Us spreading Joy With Your Innocence & Happiness. May God Bless You & Give Us The Pleasure Of Being With You”- and the newly appointed Headmistress Ms Jositta Noronha greeted and interacted with the students and their parents, and she was overjoyed to see her school children back after months- and the 741 students were also happy and in smiles to be at their school which they missed for so long, and the company of their teachers and classmates.

Almost all schools from grades 1-7th in Dakshina Kannada were open on Monday, for in-person classes. Ms Seema Fernandes speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “I am relieved today, since two of my children attend classes here at st Aloysius Higher Primary School. I am very much confident that the management, teachers and staff will follow all government guidelines for the safety of the children. It was nice of the management and teachers to give a special welcome to the students. Also good to see that the teachers have decorated the school with buntings and balloons, for a grand welcome”.

Yet another mother of a V std student, Ms Sumathi M S said, “It was nice to note that the Headmistress, teachers and staff welcomed their students with great enthusiasm, fun and smiles, and it was a relief for all thes students who were anxiously waiting to get back to school and be amidst their teachers and classmates. I am happy that I have chosen this school for education of my son and I hope to continue his further studies at St Aloysius Institutions. All I can say is that there is no other education institution in Mangaluru like St Aloysius Institution, where the management and teachers show lots of concern and care for the education of their students”.

A VII std teacher said, “We did miss our students, and we are happy to see them back happy and eager to be in classes. No one looked bored or unhappy, instead they were all happy and cheerful to be with their teachers and classmates. More than the students being happy, we teachers too are overwhelmed to have our students amidst us after a one-month of holidays”.

The new Headmistress of St Aloysius Higher Primary school Ms Jositta Noronha said, “We are all happy to welcome back our students after a one-month break. We have interacted with all the parents and have assured them that the school management will follow all the necessary guidelines prescribed by the government in regards to the Pandemic, and we will take all the precautions for the safety of our students. We will also ensure that our school rules and regulations are followed by the parents and their children”.

Sr Nancy, the Headmistress of St Sebastian Higher Primary School said, “We are happy to have our nearly 150 students back at school, after a vacation. Many of our students hail from low-wage income families, and we treat all our students equally. We will adhere to all the guidelines of the government pertaining to Covid-19, and also request the parents to also take care of their children while sending them to school, and make sure they are in time for school a,d follow the rules and regulations of our school. We will do all our best towards the safety of our students, and ask God to bless us all during this academic year”.