Spread the love



















St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute Celebrates 75th Independence Day

Mangaluru: On August 15th, 2021 the 75th Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at 9 a.m. in the college premises. Alban Rodrigues, Administrator of Dhandathirtha Educational Institution Kaup was the Chief Guest for the programme. Staff members and few students were present for the flag hoisting programme.

The programme began by singing the national song Vande Mataram. Later the tricolour National flag was hoisted by the chief guest and the national flag was respected by saluting and singing the National Anthem.

Roshan Dsouza, Principal welcomed the chief guest and the gathering. Later the chief guest addressed the gathering by a short message. The vote of thanks was given by Umesh J A, JTO. The programme was compared by Alwyn Menezes, Vice Principal.

Like this: Like Loading...