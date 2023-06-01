St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute holds Campus & Placement Drive 2023

Mangaluru: Companies are constantly on a lookout for efficient employees and the students are searching for good companies to kickstart their careers. To link these two sides of the spectrum and facilitate a win-win situation for both parties, ‘Campus Placement Drive-2023’ was held at St Aloysius ITI Campus, Mangaluru on 31st May, 2023. Around 30 companies participated in this drive.

The programme began with a prayer song and the inauguration was done by lighting the lamp by dignitaries. The Chief Guest of the inaugural programme Mr Ajith Kamath, Secretary-Kanara Industries Association and Guest of Honour Rev Dr Leo D’souza SJ – Former Director of the institute were present on the dais along with Mr Roshan Dsouza-Principal, Alwyn Menezes-Vice Principal, Noel Lobo-Training Officer and Mr Robin Vas- Convener of the programme. The welcome address was delivered by Mr Roshan Dsouza, Principal of the institution. The programme was presided over by Fr John D’souza SJ- Director of the institution.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Ajith Kamath said,” ITI graduates go too far away cities and abroad for jobs. But, they also have better opportunities available in the home town itself. On behalf of the industrial fraternity, I urge the students to join the companies in Mangaluru itself and participate in the growth of the hometown. When you join a company, it is a new world for you and you may experience a cultural shock. You have to put effort into understanding the industry culture and absorb it. We thank St Aloysius ITI for arranging this drive and I wish students as well as the companies that both may find the best fit they are looking for”.

Guest of Honour Rev Dr Leo D’souza SJ said,” Degree graduates struggle to get employed after their education and many times settle for average jobs with low salary. On the contrary, companies que-up for ITI graduates. ITI graduates have skills which are required for the industries and that is why they are in demand like hot cakes”. Delivering the Presidential address Rev Fr John Dsouza SJ said,” There is a gap between ITIs and the industries. This is an effort to bridge this gap. This drive has been organized to connect the prospective employers and employees. I congratulate the staff members of the institution for arranging this placement drive. I wish the companies and the students all the best”.

Robin Vas, convener of the programme delivered vote of thanks. Ms Privisha Shiny D’souza, student of Electronics Mechanic trade compered the programme.

