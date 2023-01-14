St Aloysius Institutions celebrate 143rd FOUNDATION DAY



Mangaluru: The 143rd Foundation Day was celebrated by St Aloysius Institutions with fervour and gaiety. The day began with the hoisting of the St Aloysius institution flag on the tower of the Institution. Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ hoisted the flag accompanied by the Jesuits, a few staff collaborators and NCC cadets. The hoisting of the flag was accompanied by the recitation of the Institution’s anthem.

The festive mass began with Fr Anand Pereira SJ, an alumnus of the school and college and the superior of Arunachal Pradesh Jesuit Service, being the main celebrant. The mass was con-celebrated by the Jesuits and other priests. The theme of the mass was ‘accompanying today’s youth for a better tomorrow’, which is also one of the key priorities of the Jesuits globally. Fr Anand Pereira preached the homily and exhorted the congregation to accompany the youth with care and compassion. The choir was beautifully rendered by the staff of St Aloysius Pre-University College, led by Fr Sujay Daniel SJ. The mass was followed by a foundation day lecture by Fr Anand Pereira SJ. He not only enlightened the staff about the global scenario of the youth with figures and statistics. But also emphasized the 10 commandments of accompanying the youth for a better tomorrow.

This foundation was unique as it was accompanied by the release of the Newly Standardised Institutional Logo and Flag. Rector Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ officially released the new official logo of St Aloysius Institutions, which will be used by all the units of the Institution. In his address, he spoke about the need for standardizing the logo, which evolved in response to the different versions and poor image quality of the previously existing logo. Gratitude was rendered to Mr John Chandran for reworking the Logo. A short video on the different versions of the Logo was screened which enlightened the staff about the logo and about the need to revisit its meaning of the Logo. A week-long Moscheni Art festival was also inaugurated on this occasion in honour of Br Antonio Moscheni, who single-handedly painted the magnificent St Aloysius Chapel.

A beautiful video on the Jesuit contribution was made by Fr Melwin Sunny Pinto SJ, Director of AIMIT. The event also witnessed colourful cultural programmes from all the staff of all the institutions. The event ended with a festive banquet.