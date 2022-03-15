St Aloysius Institutions & SACAA inaugurated ‘Study Purpose-Ground Water Recharge Setup’ in Campus

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Institutions in collaboration with St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA) inaugurated the ‘Ground Water Recharge Setup’ meant for the study purpose for students on Monday, March 14, 2022. The goal is to teach students about the value of ground water and how a recharge well may help society manage its water resources. A QR code displayed near the Recharge Well provides additional information about the concept when scanned. The management intends to have additional recharge wells throughout the campus. The objective is that the rainwater should not go out of the campus.

The Chief Guest for the occasion was Rev. Fr Valerian D’Souza, Advisor of Educare. He discussed how St Aloysius Institution has always been concerned about the environment and has always valued such unique initiatives. He stressed the significance of informing the next generation about such activities so that they are aware of them.

Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Principal of St Aloysius College, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ were present for the programme. The inauguration programme was also attended by Rev. Fr Melwin Lobo SJ, Principal, St Aloysius Gonzaga School, J. S. Stephen Pinto, President, SACAA, Fr Cyril D’Mello SJ, Secretary, MJES, and Arjun Mascarenhas, Program Coordinator.

Students and staff from various institutions, as well as members of the SACAA Committee, attended the event. Ms Vaishali, Office Manager of SACAA compered the programme.