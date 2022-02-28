St Aloysius ITI along with MRPL organised Training Programme on Fire Safety Management

Mangaluru : St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute in Collaboration with MRPL organised a training programme on Fire Safety Management for the students on 28th February, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Samipya.

The training was given by Devesh Tiwary, Chief Manager Fire and Safety, Mr. Anston Dias, Assistant Manager Fire and Safety, Ashwath Shetty, Safety Supervisor. Roshan Dsouza, Principal was present. Robin Vas, JTO welcomed the gathering.

Devesh Tiwary spoke a few words saying that when we work in an industrial area we must follow safety. Safety is very important for every person. Anston Dias spoke a few words saying that Safety is a universal subject and it is applicable for everyone. Everyone wants to be safe.

The training included the topics of safety awareness in day to day life, hazards and how to overcome the hazards, how to overcome risks, risk management, accident, disaster. Also a practical demonstration on fire safety, extinguishers used for fire safety was demonstrated to the students. The students actively took part in practical demonstrations.

The programme was compered by Robin Vas, JTO.