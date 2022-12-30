St Aloysius ITI Annual Sports Meet & Inter Trade Volleyball Match

Mangaluru: The annual sports meet at St Aloysius ITI was held on December 29th, 2022 at 8.30 am at St Aloysius Institution Centenary Ground. The Chief Guest was Ms Nishel Delphina Dsouza, National Level Athlete. Rev Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ, Rector St Aloysius Institutions was the President. Rev Fr John D’ Souza S J – Director, Mr Roshan Dsouza – Principal, Mr Alwyn Menezes – Vice Principal, Mr Noel Lobo – Training Officer, Mr Avinash Loy Dcunha – President, Student Council, Mr Romius Dsouza and Mr John Dsouza Staff Conveners. Mr Rayan James D’ souza – Sports Secretary and Student Convener were present.The march past was done by students of all trades. MMV 2nd year students won the prize in march past. The prayer service was led by Sewing Technology students. Avinash Loy D’ Cunha – President of, the Student Council welcomed the gathering. The college flag hoisting was done by the chief guest. The chief guest addressed the gathering by saying that “Everyone is super excited about today’s sports day. Good physical fitness and strength places an internal part of life. Sports make our life interesting, it helps us to work hard. Whether you win a medal or not you all are winners. Your activities and continuous participation in sports and athletics can build you in terms of fitness. There are a lot of opportunities in our country, we must make use of it and take part in sports events.” I wish all the best to all.

The annual sports meet was declared open by the chief guest by leaving the tricolour balloons in the air. In his Presidential address, Rev Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ said, “You can achieve anything if you have passion. If you are interested in sports along with your studies and if you make time and learn the sports, you can achieve further.” He wished everyone all the best.

The oath-taking ceremony was led by Sports Secretary Rayan D’ Souza. Rayan Dsouza, Sports Secretary proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was compered by Ms Ayshath Akeelath, a student of Sewing Technology. Students participated in various competitions like 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, long jump, discus throw, ring throw, relay, shot put, and tug of war were held. The winners were congratulated with medals and certificates.

The individual championship in the girl’s category was won by Ms Fathimathul Adabiya, a Student of Sewing Technology. The individual championship in the boy’s category was won by Mr Sujan Albuquerque, a Student in the Electrician 1st year. Results of tug of war : 1st prize – Electronics Mechanic 2nd year students & 2nd prize – MMV 2nd year students

ST ALOYSIUS INDUSTRIAL TRAINING INSTITUTE INTER TRADE VOLLEY BALL MATCH

Inter-trade Volleyball match was held on 28th December 2022 at 8:30 a.m. in St Aloysius College Ground. The volleyball match was held for 13 teams. The Chief guest was Mr Raghavendra Nayak – A project Engineer at Yenepoya University, Ex-Student. Rev Fr. John Dsouza S J – Director was the President. Mr Roshan Dsouza – Principal, Mr Alwyn Menezes – Vice Principal, Mr Noel Lobo – Training Officer, Mr Avinash Loy Dcunha – President, Student Council, Mr Rayan James D’ Souza – Sports Secretary, Mr Kiran Dsouza – Staff Convener, Mr Nolan Miranda – Student Convener were present.

The match began with a prayer song. Ashwal Dsouza, a Student of MRAC 2nd year welcomed the gathering. The chief guest addressed the gathering by saying that “I and you are blessed to have studied in this great institution. Dr A P J Abdul Kalam has said ‘You love your work, the company will love you’. When we start working with dedication the company loves us. We get to experience once we start working which builds our career. We study in this institution but we should not forget the people who have taught us and who have guided us in the right way. We complete our studies and go, after we get a job we should help our friends and the institution.” He wished me all the best.

The inauguration was done by the chief guest by releasing the ball that was tied to the net. Sushanth, a Student of MRAC 1st year proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was compered by Mr Melroy D’souza, a Student of MRAC 1st year. The umpires for the match were Mr Ajith Kunder Shetty, Mr Usam Rahamath, and Mr Asad. Plumber and AC Technician students were selected for the finals.

The results of the match are as follows :

Winners – AC Technician

Runners – Plumber

All-rounder – Ullas Chowta, Student of AC Technician

Best Smasher – Vilas Kotian, Student of Plumber trade

Best lifter – Winston Rohan Pais, Student of AC Technician