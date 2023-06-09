St Aloysius ITI observes ‘World Environment Day 2023’



Mangaluru: World Environment Day (WED) in college is a special occasion dedicated to raising awareness about environmental issues and promoting sustainable practices among students, faculty and staff. It is typically celebrated on June 5th every year as part of the global observance of World Environment Day.

On Environment Day, various activities and events are organized to engage the college community in environmental conservation efforts. On behalf of World Environment Day, on 29th May 2023 students cleaned the campus. On June 3, 2023, two students from each trade brought the saplings and planted them on the college campus.

A talk on Environment Awareness was given by Mr Akash Kudla, Co-ordinator of Green Campus Initiative – St Aloysius College, Mangaluru on June 5, 2023. Students visited ALVANA, St Aloysius College, Mangaluru on June 5, 2023, as a part of World Environment Day.

